Israel Follows Clinical Trials of Russian COVID Vaccine, Seeks More Cooperation - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Israel is following with interest the clinical trials of the prospective coronavirus vaccine that are underway in Russia and wants to expand the relevant research and development (R&D) cooperation on the inter-government level, charge d'affaires ad interim of Israel to Russia Yacov Livne told Sputnik, adding that high-level talks with Moscow are planned to discuss the matter.

Earlier this month, COVID-19 medication Koronavir, produced by Russian pharmaceutical company R-Pharm and known under the international nonproprietary name, Favipiravir, was approved by the Russian Ministry of Health. The drug will be produced in Russia's Yaroslavl. The company also signed a deal to produce a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University in Russia, including for its subsequent export to 30-50 countries.

Being a start-up nation, Israel has also been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic with its companies working hi-tech solutions such as non-invasive artificial intelligence-based monitoring systems, smart masks and other projects, Livne said.

"I am happy to say that we are cooperating with our Russian partners on COVID-19 as well as in many other spheres. Clinical trials in Russia are quite appealing to Israeli companies," the diplomat said in a written interview.

He noted that Israel was the first country to open a medical clinic at the Moscow International Medical Cluster in Skolkovo.

"We were pleased to hear about the R-Pharm production facility construction in Yaroslavl and we are familiar with the region's proven experience in the field of pharmaceuticals. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., the largest Israeli company operating in Russia, has been producing in Yaroslavl since 2014," Livne noted.

According to the diplomat, Israel will hold talks with Moscow on expanding R&D cooperation in the medical sphere.

"We are eager to expand R&D cooperation with Russia, including in the medical field, not solely as business-to-business initiatives, but also on the governmental level. To achieve this, we will hold high-ranking consultations between our ministries of health, and specifically between our epidemiology and vaccination experts," Livne said.

The diplomat noted that Russian-speaking health workers living in Israel were "a human bridge between our countries in this unprecedented health challenge for us all."

In Russia, coronavirus vaccines are being developed simultaneously by several expert centers. Four of the candidate vaccines have already been approved for clinical trials. This includes the vaccine with two modifications developed by the Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which is now in phase two clinical trials.