Israel Fully Supports United States in Fight For Peace - Netanyahu

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that Israel is completely on the side of the United States in the fight for peace, commenting on the killing of Iran's Quds commander Qasem Soleimani by a US airstrike.

Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with 10 other people were killed on Friday morning in an airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad that was authorized by US President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu earlier interrupted his visit to Greece and returned home after the confirmation of Soleimani's death.

"Israel has the right to self-defense. The United States has exactly the same right. Qasem Soleimani is responsible for the deaths of American citizens and many other innocent people ... President Donald Trump deserves appreciation, as he acted quickly and decisively. We fully stand on the side of the United States in a just struggle for peace, security and self-defense," Netanyahu said upon his return to Israel.