UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Fully Supports United States In Fight For Peace - Netanyahu

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 06:18 PM

Israel Fully Supports United States in Fight For Peace - Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that Israel is completely on the side of the United States in the fight for peace, commenting on the killing of Iran's Quds commander Qasem Soleimani by a US airstrike

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that Israel is completely on the side of the United States in the fight for peace, commenting on the killing of Iran's Quds commander Qasem Soleimani by a US airstrike.

Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with 10 other people were killed on Friday morning in an airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad that was authorized by US President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu earlier interrupted his visit to Greece and returned home after the confirmation of Soleimani's death.

"Israel has the right to self-defense. The United States has exactly the same right. Qasem Soleimani is responsible for the deaths of American citizens and many other innocent people ... President Donald Trump deserves appreciation, as he acted quickly and decisively. We fully stand on the side of the United States in a just struggle for peace, security and self-defense," Netanyahu said upon his return to Israel.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Iran Visit Trump Baghdad Same United States Greece

Recent Stories

PITB`s Startup Gets $2.5 million Funding from Germ ..

9 seconds ago

President AJK appeals to national, International y ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses concerns over post-killing situ ..

5 minutes ago

Killing of Iran’s top commander: China asks US, ..

24 minutes ago

Commissioner Hazara for preparation of development ..

3 minutes ago

Consensus of major political parties on service ex ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.