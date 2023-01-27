UrduPoint.com

Israel, Gaza Freedom Fighters Trade Missiles After Deadly West Bank Raid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2023 | 05:58 PM

Israel, Gaza freedom fighters trade missiles after deadly West Bank raid

Israel and Palestinian freedom fighters in the Gaza Strip traded missile fire Friday, raising fears of a further escalation after one the deadliest army raids in the occupied West Bank in years.

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ):Israel and Palestinian freedom fighters in the Gaza Strip traded missile fire Friday, raising fears of a further escalation after one the deadliest army raids in the occupied West Bank in years.

Israel said in response to the missiles, it "targeted an underground rocket manufacturing site" belonging to Hamas and a north Gaza military base used by the Palestinian group.

There were no reported casualties on either side and most of the rockets fired from the coastal Palestinian enclave were intercepted by Israel's air defence system.

Islamic Jihad said the rockets were "part of a message" to show that "Palestinian blood is not cheap". Both Hamas and Islamic Jihad had vowed to respond to Israel's raid Thursday in the West Bank.

Nine people were killed by Israeli forces during the raid on the crowded Jenin refugee camp, where gunshots rang through the streets and smoke billowed from burning barricades.

Another Palestinian was killed Thursday by Israeli fire in separate West Bank unrest near Ramallah.

Related Topics

Fire Army Israel Jihad Gaza Bank Ramallah SITE From Refugee Blood

Recent Stories

Rs 134,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalaba ..

Rs 134,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago
 Court orders quashing money-laundering case agains ..

Court orders quashing money-laundering case against Tareen, son in Lahore

7 minutes ago
 Moscow Not Ruling Out Grossi's Visit to Russia to ..

Moscow Not Ruling Out Grossi's Visit to Russia to Discuss Further Cooperation

7 minutes ago
 Four gangsters arrested in Lahore

Four gangsters arrested in Lahore

7 minutes ago
 The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) organis ..

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) organises Hajj draw ceremony

7 minutes ago
 Grand dialogue inevitable for country's political, ..

Grand dialogue inevitable for country's political, economic stability

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.