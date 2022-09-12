Israel, Germany Finishing Work on Strategic Partnership Agreement - Israeli Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Israel's Prime Minister Jair Lapid said on Monday that during his visit to Germany he aims to finalize the agreement on strategic defense partnership between Israel and Germany.

"This visit aims to conclude the final details of a strategic partnership agreement between Israel and Germany," Lapid was quoted by The Times of Israel as saying during a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Lapid added that his trip to Berlin is a next step in the strategic dialogue between the two countries, started in Jerusalem.

According to Lapid, the strategic partnership will cover the areas of security and defense, as Israel is ready to play an important role in building Germany's defense forces and its air defense system.

Earlier in the day, Lapid had talks with Scholz, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. The main topic on the agenda was the Iranian nuclear deal.

Israeli Prime Minister is paying a visit to Germany. One of the main goals of this visit is coordinating positions on the Iranian nuclear issue. During his visit, Lapid is accompanied by Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll, National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata, Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz, Diplomatic Advisor Yair Zivan, Special Advisor Gili Haushner and Israeli Ambassador to Germany Ron Prosor.