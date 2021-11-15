UrduPoint.com

Israel Gets Turkey's Permission To Visit Couple Jailed Over Erdogan Palace Photo

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 09:58 PM

An Israeli representative has received permission to visit two Israeli nationals arrested in Turkey for photographing the palace of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, the Israeli Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) An Israeli representative has received permission to visit two Israeli nationals arrested in Turkey for photographing the palace of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, the Israeli Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

"After intensive diplomatic activity over the past few days, permission was received today for a consular visit to Natalie and Mordi Oknin," the ministry said.

The date of the visit is being worked out, the ministry said.

Last week, Israeli media reported that a married couple was arrested in Turkey on suspicion of espionage after taking a photo of Erdogan's palace, which they then sent to a family chat on WhatsApp with the caption "what a beautiful house." Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has firmly denied the accusations that the couple worked for intelligence.

