Israel Govt Spokesman Says PM Views Biden Gaza Plan As 'partial'

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2024 | 08:53 PM

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu views a plan outlined by US President Joe Biden for a truce in Gaza and hostage release deal as "partial", a government spokesman said Monday.

Biden on Friday presented what he labelled an Israeli three-phase plan that would eventually end the fighting, free all hostages held by Palestinian group and lead to the reconstruction of the devastated Gaza Strip without the group in power.

Netanyahu, in a separate statement issued by his office, said that "claims that we have agreed to a ceasefire without our conditions being met are incorrect".

