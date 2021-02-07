UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Gradually Emerging From Nationwide Lockdown Over COVID-19 - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 11:50 AM

Israel Gradually Emerging From Nationwide Lockdown Over COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) Israel began loosening coronavirus-related restrictions on Sunday, gradually emerging from a nearly 40-day-long nationwide lockdown, national media reported.

On Friday, the Israeli government approved the extension of the third nationwide lockdown, which was introduced back in late December, until the morning of February 7.

According to the Jerusalem Post newspaper, starting from Sunday, Israel abandons the ban on movement for up to one kilometer (0.62 miles) from home, as well as allows nature reserves, national parks and outdoor archaeological sites to resume operations. Restaurants and stores are now allowed to offer takeaway and one-on-one services, while employees that do not directly make contact with the public can return to offices.

At the same time, schools will remain closed until February 9, with the government expected to discuss the next steps regarding educational institutions later on Sunday. According to preliminary recommendations, kindergartens and schools are expected to partly reopen in the so-called yellow and green areas, where the number of infections is low.

Israel loosens restrictions as the vaccination campaign is ongoing across the country. To date, more than 3.4 million citizens have already received at least one shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

Related Topics

Israel Jerusalem Same February December Sunday Post Media From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercept ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 7, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health dedicates COVID-19 vaccination ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirms UAE’s commitment to ..

11 hours ago

President for undoing Indian evils, portrayal of P ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.