UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Green-lights US Embassy Building In Jerusalem

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 04:49 PM

Israel green-lights US Embassy building in Jerusalem

The Israeli Jerusalem Municipality gave the green light on Tuesday for the construction of a permanent structure for the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, according to Israeli media

JERUSALEM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The Israeli Jerusalem Municipality gave the green light on Tuesday for the construction of a permanent structure for the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, according to Israeli media.

"The American embassy has today received a green light from the Jerusalem Municipality," Israel's Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said in a statement.

"Within six months, we will start building the premises and God willing in few years we will be able to inaugurate the permanent building of United States Embassy in the capital," he said.

According to Israeli media, the U.S. State Department is currently considering two possible sites for the embassy building; the first is in the Allenby complex in Talpiot neighborhood south of west Jerusalem and the other is in Annona neighborhood in southern Jerusalem.

A final decision on the location of the embassy is expected in the next few months.

In late 2017, U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, triggering world outcry.

And in the following May, Washington relocated its embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem with Guatemala following suit.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Israel-Palestine conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem -- now occupied by Israel -- might eventually serve as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

Related Topics

World Israel Washington Trump Guatemala Jerusalem United States May 2017 God Media From

Recent Stories

Russian-Sudanese Ministerial Committee Postponed U ..

12 seconds ago

Putin-Zelenskyy Talks in Paris Fail to Result in F ..

15 seconds ago

Kremlin Assumes Putin-Lukashenko Meeting to Be Hel ..

17 seconds ago

Lok Virsa to exhibit Quaid's vintage car on 25th D ..

18 seconds ago

Putin Always Highly Appreciated Late Ex-Moscow May ..

22 seconds ago

“Ali Zafar harassed me on multiple occasions,” ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.