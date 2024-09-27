Open Menu

Israel Ground Operation In Lebanon Would Be 'short': Security Official

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Tel Aviv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) An Israeli security official said Friday that any ground operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon would be swift, as tensions rapidly escalate after nearly a year of cross-border exchanges of fire.

The comments come after top Israeli ministers rejected a truce plan proposed by Israel's key backer the United States and its allies, seeking to prevent all-out war.

The security official, briefing journalists on condition of anonymity, said Israeli forces were "preparing.

.. every day" for a potential ground invasion.

"We will try to do it as short as we can," said the official, without providing a clear timeline or specifying what would be the objectives of a ground campaign.

Hezbollah fighters began firing on Israel shortly after Hamas's October 7 attack that triggered the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, in what the Lebanese movement says is in support of its allied Palestinian group.

