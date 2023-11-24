Open Menu

Israel-Hamas Guns Silent As Hostage Release Awaited

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Israel-Hamas guns silent as hostage release awaited

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) After 48 days of gunfire and bombardment that claimed thousands of lives, a four-day truce in the Israel-Hamas war began on Friday with hostages set to be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

The truce, from 7:00 am (0500 GMT), triggered a mass movement of thousands of Gazans who had sought refuge in schools and hospitals from relentless Israeli bombardment begun after unprecedented attacks on October 7 by Hamas.

"I'm going home," Omar Jibrin, 16, told AFP after he emerged from a hospital in the south of the Gaza Strip where he and eight family members had sought refuge.

In Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza where many Palestinians fled, a cacophony of car horns and ambulance sirens has replaced the sound of war.

