Israel, Hamas To Hold Indirect Negotiations On Prisoner Swap In Cairo - Reports

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 09:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) Israel and Palestine's Hamas movement will start on Sunday indirect negotiations on the exchange of prisoners of war in Cairo, the Asharq broadcaster reported, citing sources.

The negotiations are brokered by Egypt, according to the report.

In late May, the Hamas chief in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, said that the movement is ready to immediately begin the negotiations on prisoner exchange with Israel.

He mentioned that the process slowed down because Israel had no stable government at that time.

On June 13, Naftali Bennett, the leader of the right-wing Yamina political alliance, was elected the new Prime Minister of Israel.

Clashes in East Jerusalem in early May led to the worst violence between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in recent years. The sides exchanged thousands of rockets throughout the 11 days of conflict before an Egypt-brokered ceasefire was concluded on May 20.

