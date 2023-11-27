Open Menu

Israel-Hamas Truce Enters Final Day With Talk Of Extension

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Israel-Hamas truce enters final day with talk of extension

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The truce between Israel and Hamas entered its final 24 hours Monday, with the militant group saying it was willing to extend the pause after it freed more hostages, including a four-year-old orphaned by its attack.

The pause that began Friday has seen dozens of hostages freed, with over 100 Palestinian prisoners released by Israel in return.

Attention now has turned to whether the truce will be extended before its scheduled end early on Tuesday morning.

"That's my goal, that's our goal, to keep this pause going beyond tomorrow so that we can continue to see more hostages come out and surge more humanitarian relief into those in need in Gaza," US President Joe Biden said Sunday.

