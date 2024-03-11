Israel-Hamas War Rages In Besieged Gaza As Ramadan Begins
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins Monday in Gaza with no truce in sight, as fighting rages between Israeli forces and Hamas militants and a dire humanitarian crisis grips the besieged Palestinian territory.
A Spanish charity ship with food aid prepared to sail from Cyprus to the coastal Gaza Strip, where the UN has repeatedly warned of famine.
Aid groups say only a fraction of the supplies required to meet basic humanitarian needs have been allowed into Gaza since October, when Israel placed it under near-total siege.
About 370 kilometres (230 miles) from Cyprus across the Mediterranean Sea, Mohammed Harara stood on the shores of Gaza, hoping for the aid to arrive.
"I've been waiting since this morning, because tomorrow is the start of the holy month of Ramadan and the situation is very tragic," he said.
The non-governmental group Open Arms said its boat would tow a barge with 200 tonnes of food, which its partner the US charity World Central Kitchen would then unload on Gaza's shores.
It was expected to depart "within the coming hours", Cypriot government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis told Cyprus news Agency.
Jordanian, US, French, Belgian and Egyptian planes parachuted aid into northern Gaza on Sunday, but the United Nations' aid coordinator for the area has said boosting supply by land is the best way to get assistance to the territory's 2.4 million people.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024
Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
More Stories From World
-
Japan's Nikkei falls 3% on stronger yen18 minutes ago
-
Kyoto seeks to guard geishas from tourist 'paparazzi'18 minutes ago
-
Putin's opposition: Dead, jailed or exiled18 minutes ago
-
Carey's 98 drags Australia home in New Zealand Test thriller29 minutes ago
-
Five cross-country skiers found dead in Switzerland: police39 minutes ago
-
'Anybody but Putin': Russians in Serbia vote without hope59 minutes ago
-
Proliferating 'news' sites spew AI-generated fake stories1 hour ago
-
Top moments from the Oscars1 hour ago
-
Putin: The autocrat eyeing a new world order1 hour ago
-
Sinner, Alcaraz demolish Indian Wells opponents1 hour ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 2nd Test scoreboard1 hour ago
-
Cillian Murphy: Ireland's self-effacing 'analogue' award magnet1 hour ago