Israel has 'no excuse' to refuse Lebanon ceasefire: top EU diplomat

Fiuggi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Israel has no reason to turn down a proposed ceasefire with Lebanon brokered by France and the United States, the European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

Israel is preparing to decide whether to accept the proposed ceasefire in its war with Hezbollah, after long-running hostilities flared into all-out war in late September.

"There is a proposal on the table, brokered by the US and by France, which gives Israel all the security commitments they were asking for. There is no excuse to reject this proposal," Borrell said at a G7 foreign ministers meeting near Rome.