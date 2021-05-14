Israel Has No Plans to Seek US Military Assistance - Ambassador in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Israel is not planning to request additional military assistance from the United States amid the current conflict with the Hamas movement, Alexander Ben Zvi, Israel's ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik.

"No, not at this stage. We do have an agreement with the United States on military assistance. When there was a large-scale war in 1973, we did not have enough ammunition, and we turned to the United States. But since then, our industry has been doing well," the diplomat said.