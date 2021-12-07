- Home
Israel Hit Latakia Port Area - Syrian State Television
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 05:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Israel delivered an air strike on the Latakia port area in Syria, Syrian state television reported.
Several explosions were heard, it said.
