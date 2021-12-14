UrduPoint.com

Israel Hit Syria In June To Prevent Damascus From Making Chemical Weapons - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 01:20 AM

Israel Hit Syria in June to Prevent Damascus From Making Chemical Weapons - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The Israeli Air Force attacked targets in Syria in June with an understanding that Damascus was trying to restore chemical weapons production there, The Washington Post newspaper reported on Monday.

On the night of June 8-9, Syrian air defenses were repelling an Israeli missile attack from Lebanese airspace. The Syrian army then said it had shot down most of the missiles fired by Israel.

The Israeli airstrike was part of a campaign to stop what Israeli officials believed was a nascent Syrian effort to restore production of deadly nerve agents, the nespaper said, citing current and former US and Western intelligence officials.

During the session of the Conference of the Organization of Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Member States on April 20-22, France presented a draft resolution that provided for the suspension of the rights and privileges of Syria in the organization due to the alleged violation of the Damascus Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Members of the organization adopted the resolution by a majority vote.

After the largest gas attack in August 2013 in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta, Syria joined the Chemical Weapons Convention. This was the result of an agreement between Russia and the United States on the destruction of chemical weapons in the country under the control of the OPCW and stopped the US military intervention in Syria. Chemical weapons stockpiles were successfully removed from Syria; in January 2016, the OPCW announced the complete elimination of the country's chemical arsenal.

Russia and the Syrian government have repeatedly accused the OPCW of biased investigations into incidents in the Arab Republic and questioned the conclusions drawn by the technical secretariat. The Syrian authorities stated that they never used chemical weapons against civilians and terrorists, and the entire chemical arsenal of the country was removed from Syria under the auspices of the OPCW.

