Israel Hits Gaza After Rockets Disrupt Netanyahu Rally

Umer Jamshaid 26 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 11:10 AM

Israel hits Gaza after rockets disrupt Netanyahu rally

Israel bombed Hamas positions in Gaza overnight in retaliation for rocket fire across the border, which cut short an election rally by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the military said Wednesday

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ):Israel bombed Hamas positions in Gaza overnight in retaliation for rocket fire across the border, which cut short an election rally by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the military said Wednesday.

Netanyahu was hustled off stage when sirens warning of incoming rockets blared in the southern city of Ashdod late Tuesday, public television reported.

It came just hours after the premier pledged to annex the JordanValley in the occupied West Bank if re-elected.

