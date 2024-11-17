Israel Hits Gaza And Lebanon In Deadly Strikes
Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2024 | 07:20 PM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Israeli strikes killed dozens in Gaza Sunday, the civil defence there said, and also hit a central Beirut district where a Lebanese source reported the death of Hezbollah's spokesman in one raid.
A Lebanese security source said Hezbollah spokesman Mohammed Afif was killed in a strike on Beirut's Ras al-Nabaa district, one of relatively few attacks outside the group's strongholds. Israel's military declined to comment.
In the latest violence in Gaza, the civil defence agency said Israeli air raids killed at least 46 people.
The deadliest strike, in the middle of the night in Beit Lahia in the north, killed 26 people, including women and children, and left at least 59 others buried under the rubble, civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said.
"We heard the Israeli strike, and the whole area was shaking," said Jaber Ghabayen, whose family lived in the razed building.
"I was at a relatives' place, and we all thought that death was near," he told AFP.
Bassal said three separate attacks on refugee camps in central Gaza killed 15 people, and an Israeli drone strike on the southern city of Rafah killed five.
Hamas-run Gaza's health ministry on Sunday said the overall death toll in more than 13 months of war had reached 43,846.
The majority of the dead are civilians, according to ministry figures, which the United Nations considers reliable.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
More Stories From World
-
McIlroy clinches Race to Dubai title with DP World Tour Championship win57 seconds ago
-
Typhoon Man-yi weakens as it crosses Philippines' main island21 minutes ago
-
Senegal heads to polls as new leaders eye parliamentary win31 minutes ago
-
Hezbollah spokesman killed in Israel strike on Beirut41 minutes ago
-
Germany's Scholz reaffirms Ukraine backing, defends Putin call41 minutes ago
-
Over 37,000 vote in New Zealand Khalistan Referendum demanding liberation from India51 minutes ago
-
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'massive' attack in 'hellish' night51 minutes ago
-
Noel wins season-opening slalom in Levi as Hirscher struggles51 minutes ago
-
Golf: World Tour Championship scores1 hour ago
-
Tough questions for England as Springboks make it five defeats in a row1 hour ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi attends World Maritime Equipment Conference in Fuzhou, China2 hours ago
-
India and Nigeria renew ties as Modi visits2 hours ago