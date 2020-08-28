UrduPoint.com
Israel Hits Hamas Targets In Gaza Strip Again After New Explosive Balloon Attacks - IDF

Israel Hits Hamas Targets in Gaza Strip Again After New Explosive Balloon Attacks - IDF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The Israeli forces once again stroke facilities of the Hamas Islamist movement in the Gaza Strip after several explosive balloons had been launched from the Palestinian enclave, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

Israel has faced a series of balloon attacks from the Gaza Strip this month, and regularly responded with airstrikes and tank fire in previous weeks.

"This was just one in a series of fires caused by explosive balloons launched into southern Israel by terrorists in Gaza today. In response, we just struck a Hamas military post & underground infrastructure in Gaza.

We remain ready to operate against any terror targeting Israel," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page on late Friday. The post also includes a photo of the fire caused by the balloon attack.

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which still refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity. Israel holds Hamas responsible for any attack coming from the Gaza Strip.

