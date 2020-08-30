Israel Hits Hamas Targets in Gaza Strip in Response to New Explosive Balloon Attacks - IDF

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) The Israeli forces have hit facilities of the Hamas Islamist movement in the Gaza Strip after several explosive balloons had been launched from the Palestinian enclave, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday.

"Explosive balloons were launched from #Gaza into #Israel throughout the day [Saturday], igniting fires on land across southern Israel. In response, our tanks just struck Hamas military posts in Gaza," the IDF wrote on Sunday.

Throughout August, the Hamas has regularly floated explosives-laden balloons across the border to Israel, to which the Israeli forces responded by shelling the movement's military infrastructure.