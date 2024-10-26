Open Menu

Israel Hits Iran Missiles, Bases In Retaliatory Strikes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Israel said it conducted air strikes against Iran on Saturday that hit military bases and missile sites in retaliation for the Islamic republic's attacks, warning it would "pay a heavy price" if it responds.

The Israeli military said its strikes hit Iran's missile manufacturing facilities, missile arrays and other systems in several regions.

Iran confirmed an Israeli attack had targeted military sites in the capital Tehran and other parts of the country, but said it had caused "limited damage".

Israel had vowed to hit back at Iran for its October 1 missile strike, the second-ever direct attack by the Islamic republic on its arch-foe.

The rapid escalation of violence has heightened fears across the region and beyond of a wider war, pitting Israel against Iran and the allies it dubs the "axis of resistance" on multiple fronts.

"Based on intelligence, IAF (air force) aircraft struck missile manufacturing facilities used to produce the missiles that Iran fired at Israel over the last year," Israel's military said in a statement.

"Simultaneously, the IDF (military) struck surface-to-air missile arrays and additional Iranian aerial capabilities," the army said, adding that the "retaliatory strike has been completed and the mission was fulfilled".

Since the deadliest attack in its history on October 7, 2023, Israel has been fighting Hamas in Gaza, and since late last month, it has been at war with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

In a statement announcing the operation, the Israeli military said it was conducting "precise strikes on military targets in Iran", in response to what it said were "months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran".

Iran on Saturday suspended all flights until further notice, the aviation authority announced.

Iran in April launched its first-ever direct assault on Israeli territory in retaliation for a deadly strike on Iran's consular annex in Damascus.

