Israel Hits Lebanese Town With Banned Phosphorous Munitions: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2024 | 12:50 AM

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Amid its escalating attacks, the Israeli army shelled the southern Lebanese town of Kafr Shuba with internationally banned phosphorus munitions, Lebanon’s National news Agency reported Sunday.

The report also said that Israeli forces shelled the nearby town of Al-Qantara, but gave no information about casualties.

In addition, Israeli warplanes staged fresh airstrikes in the southern suburb of Beirut, including Haret Hreik, a Hezbollah stronghold.

Separately, Hezbollah said that its fighters targeted with rockets Israeli troop deployments in the Misgav Am settlement in northern Israel and the Ma'ale Golani barracks in Syria’s occupied Golan Heights.

Israel has mounted a massive air campaign in Lebanon since late last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets, killing over 1,500 people and displacing more than 1.34 million others. Cross-border warfare between the two sides has continued since the Gaza war last October.

