Israel hits Lebanon from the air and fights Hezbollah on the ground

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Israel expanded its aerial bombardment in Lebanon, hitting areas in and outside traditional Hezbollah bastions, as the Iran-backed group reported "point-blank range" fighting Sunday and Israel said it captured a Hezbollah militant.

In areas where Hezbollah holds sway, Israeli warplanes hit a 100-year-old mosque in a village near the border on Sunday, Lebanon's official National news Agency (NNA) said.

On Saturday a marketplace in the southern city of Nabatiyeh was targeted.

There were also deadly strikes on a Shiite Muslim village in a mostly Christian mountain area and another in north Lebanon, the health ministry said.

AFP footage from the northern Deir Billa area showed rescuers and villagers digging through debris left by a strike with their bare hands.

In Kfar Tibnit, the NNA said a strike destroyed a mosque.

"It was a significant place because families used to gather in the square right next to it on special occasions," Mayor Fuad Yassin told AFP, adding that the mosque was at least 100 years old.

The health ministry said strikes on three villages on Saturday killed 15 people.

The Lebanese Red Cross said paramedics were lightly injured and ambulances destroyed in Sirbin when a house was hit by a second air strike as they searched for casualties.