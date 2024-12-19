Israel Hits Port, Energy Sites In Yemen After Missile Intercepted
Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Israel struck ports and energy infrastructure in Yemen on Thursday after intercepting a missile fired from the country, warning Huthi rebel leaders there it "will reach you too."
Huthi media said the strikes hit power stations, oil facilities and a port in Hodaidah, killing nine people and injuring others.
Israel's raids came after it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen.
The Huthis have regularly targeted Israel over its military operation in Gaza.
Israel's military said it "conducted precise strikes on Huthi military targets in Yemen -- including ports and energy infrastructure in Sanaa, which the Huthis have been using in ways that effectively contributed to their military actions."
"I warn the leaders of the Huthi terrorist organisation: Israel's long arm will reach you too," Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said.
Al-Masira, a media channel belonging to the Huthis, said a series of "aggressive raids" were launched in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa and the port city of Hodeidah.
It reported raids that "targeted two central power plants" in and around Yemen's capital Sanaa, while in Hodeidah it said "the enemy launched four aggressive raids targeting the port... and two raids targeting" an oil facility.
It said strikes on the Al-Saleef port had killed seven people, while two more were killed and others injured in the strike on the oil facility.
The strikes came after Israel's military intercepted a missile from Yemen for the second time this week.
