Open Menu

Israel Hits Port, Energy Sites In Yemen After Missile Intercepted

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Israel hits port, energy sites in Yemen after missile intercepted

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Israel struck ports and energy infrastructure in Yemen on Thursday after intercepting a missile fired from the country, warning Huthi rebel leaders there it "will reach you too."

Huthi media said the strikes hit power stations, oil facilities and a port in Hodaidah, killing nine people and injuring others.

Israel's raids came after it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen.

The Huthis have regularly targeted Israel over its military operation in Gaza.

Israel's military said it "conducted precise strikes on Huthi military targets in Yemen -- including ports and energy infrastructure in Sanaa, which the Huthis have been using in ways that effectively contributed to their military actions."

"I warn the leaders of the Huthi terrorist organisation: Israel's long arm will reach you too," Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said.

Al-Masira, a media channel belonging to the Huthis, said a series of "aggressive raids" were launched in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa and the port city of Hodeidah.

It reported raids that "targeted two central power plants" in and around Yemen's capital Sanaa, while in Hodeidah it said "the enemy launched four aggressive raids targeting the port... and two raids targeting" an oil facility.

It said strikes on the Al-Saleef port had killed seven people, while two more were killed and others injured in the strike on the oil facility.

The strikes came after Israel's military intercepted a missile from Yemen for the second time this week.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Defence Minister Israel Gaza Yemen Oil Sanaa Media From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

World 'Pencak Silat' Championship kicks off in Abu ..

World 'Pencak Silat' Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi

10 minutes ago
 PCB chairman Naqvi chairs BoGs meeting in Islamaba ..

PCB chairman Naqvi chairs BoGs meeting in Islamabad

16 minutes ago
 France declares 'exceptional natural disaster meas ..

France declares 'exceptional natural disaster measures' in cyclone-hit Mayotte

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as biased

Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as biased

1 hour ago
 UAE Air Force Commander meets Chinese defence offi ..

UAE Air Force Commander meets Chinese defence official

1 hour ago
 ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 2024

ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 2024

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024

4 hours ago
 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain ..

2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain win mixed team event in trials

11 hours ago
 OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with ..

OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with Montenegro

11 hours ago
 Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Chall ..

Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Challenge' as teaching curriculum

11 hours ago
 ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partner ..

ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partnership to revolutionise e-bike i ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World