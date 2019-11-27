UrduPoint.com
Israel Holds 8 Palestinians In West Bank Raids

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 02:30 PM

Palestine Israeli forces have detained eight Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, the Israeli army said.

In a Wednesday statement, the Israeli military said the individuals had been arrested for "suspected involvement in popular hostile activities", without elaborating about the nature of these alleged activities.

The Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank -- including occupied East Jerusalem -- on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,700 Palestinians -- including numerous women and children -- are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities.

