UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Hopes For Imminent Release Of Citizen Serving Drug Sentence In Russia - Statement

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 09:03 PM

Israel Hopes for Imminent Release of Citizen Serving Drug Sentence in Russia - Statement

Israel is hoping for the imminent release of its national Naama Issachar who is serving a 7,5-year sentence on drug charges in Russia, a temporary charge d'affaires at the Israeli Embassy in Russia said in a statement on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Israel is hoping for the imminent release of its national Naama Issachar who is serving a 7,5-year sentence on drug charges in Russia, a temporary charge d'affaires at the Israeli Embassy in Russia said in a statement on Thursday.

Israeli-US national Issachar was arrested at a Moscow airport in April this year while on layover between from to Israel from India. She was found in possession of nine grams of marijuana and sentenced to 7,5 years in prison on smuggling charges.

"The Israeli public is anxiously following the fate of Naama, and the current situation has been discussed several times at a high interstate level. We respect the Russian judicial system and hope that Naama Issahar will be released in the very near future, given her age and the length of time she has already spent in custody," Yacov Livne said in the statement released following his attendance of a Moscow Regional Court hearing on her case.

The penalty has been harshly criticized in Israel as disproportionate since the amount of drugs found was allowed for personal use in Israel, though it is considered illegal in Russia.

There was speculation that the arrest was politically motivated, aimed at exchanging Issachar for Russian national Alexei Burkov who was held in custody in Israel. Burkov was, however, extradited to the US where is wanted on charges relating to money laundering and computer hacking in late October.

Related Topics

Hearing India Israel Moscow Russia Drugs Money April October From Airport Court Hacking

Recent Stories

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Niger

1 hour ago

CNS Message On The Occasion Of Maritime Security W ..

1 hour ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes infrastruc ..

3 minutes ago

Three dead in Riyadh prison fire

3 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister seeks emergence of an umbrella ..

3 minutes ago

Minister asks doctors, lawyers to avoid PIC-like i ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.