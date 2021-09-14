Israel Hopes to Overcome COVID Wave, Become Safe Tourist Destination in 1 Month - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The Israeli authorities expect to overcome the current wave of the coronavirus pandemic and turn the country into a completely safe tourist destination within a month, Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov said in an interview with Sputnik.

Given the decreasing rate of COVID-19 spread across Israel, the country will probably be one of the first to overcome the current wave of the pandemic, the official said.

"We most likely open the borders in a month, we will already be a completely 'green' country, we will be safe for tourists who want to peacefully spend time, they will have fewer restrictions inside Israel, more places will be open to them, and so on. ... This is our task," Razvozov said.

So far, some three million Israeli citizens have been administered a third booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since August 1, the minister added.