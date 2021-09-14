UrduPoint.com

Israel Hopes To Overcome COVID Wave, Become Safe Tourist Destination In 1 Month - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 02:18 PM

Israel Hopes to Overcome COVID Wave, Become Safe Tourist Destination in 1 Month - Minister

The Israeli authorities expect to overcome the current wave of the coronavirus pandemic and turn the country into a completely safe tourist destination within a month, Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The Israeli authorities expect to overcome the current wave of the coronavirus pandemic and turn the country into a completely safe tourist destination within a month, Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov said in an interview with Sputnik.

Given the decreasing rate of COVID-19 spread across Israel, the country will probably be one of the first to overcome the current wave of the pandemic, the official said.

"We most likely open the borders in a month, we will already be a completely 'green' country, we will be safe for tourists who want to peacefully spend time, they will have fewer restrictions inside Israel, more places will be open to them, and so on. ... This is our task," Razvozov said.

So far, some three million Israeli citizens have been administered a third booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since August 1, the minister added.

Related Topics

Israel August Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Putin, Rahmon Discussed Developments in Afghanista ..

Putin, Rahmon Discussed Developments in Afghanistan, Bilateral Relations - Kreml ..

1 minute ago
 Putin to Join SCO, CSTO Summits Via Videoconferenc ..

Putin to Join SCO, CSTO Summits Via Videoconference - Kremlin

1 minute ago
 UK Unemployment Down to 4.6% in May-July 2021, Num ..

UK Unemployment Down to 4.6% in May-July 2021, Number of Payroll Employees Risin ..

1 minute ago
 Midday break rule ends tomorrow

Midday break rule ends tomorrow

20 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Iraqi Ambassador

Ajman Crown Prince receives Iraqi Ambassador

20 minutes ago
 Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as Acting CJP

Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as Acting CJP

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.