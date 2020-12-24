UrduPoint.com
Israel Imposes Coronavirus-Related Restrictions For Christmas Holidays - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:10 AM

Israel Imposes Coronavirus-Related Restrictions for Christmas Holidays - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The Israeli government's special coronavirus commission is imposing special restrictions on the number of participants in prayers and worship services to contain the spread of COVID-19 during the Christmas holidays, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

"Tonight, the ministerial commission on coronavirus approved special conditions for the Christmas holidays, which will operate from 17:00 on December 24 to 20:00 on December 25, from 17:00 on January 6 and until 20:00 on January 7 and from 17:00 on January 18 and until 20:00 on January 19," the ministry said.

On these days, meetings of no more than 100 people in the open air and no more than 10 indoors are allowed, it said.

In recent days, an increase in the number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Israel, the number of COVID-19 cases recorded daily has exceeded 3,000.

