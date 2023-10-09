Open Menu

Israel Imposes Total Siege On Gaza After Hamas Surprise Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Israel imposes total siege on Gaza after Hamas surprise attack

Israel imposed a total siege on the Gaza Strip Monday and cut off the water supply as it kept bombing targets in the crowded Palestinian enclave in response to the Hamas surprise assault it has likened to the 9/11 attacks

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Israel imposed a total siege on the Gaza Strip Monday and cut off the water supply as it kept bombing targets in the crowded Palestinian enclave in response to the Hamas surprise assault it has likened to the 9/11 attacks.

Reeling from the Islamist group's unprecedented ground, air and sea attacks, Israel has counted over 700 dead and launched a withering barrage of strikes on Gaza that have raised the death toll there to 560 people.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened that "what Hamas will experience will be difficult and terrible ... We are going to change the Middle East.

"This is only the beginning," he vowed. "We will defeat them with force, enormous force."

The skies over Gaza were blackened by plumes of smoke from deafening explosions as Hamas kept launching rockets as far as Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, where missile defence systems fired and air raid sirens blared.

Palestinians in the occupied West Bank have rallied in support and clashed with Israeli security forces, leaving 15 Palestinians dead since Saturday.

Anti-Israel activists have demonstrated in many countries while security was stepped up around Jewish temples and school worldwide.

The spiralling conflict has sent shock waves around the world amid fears of a wider escalation, sparking a surge in oil prices on fears of tightening supplies.

Western capitals have condemned the attack by Hamas, which the United States and European Union consider a terrorist group.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Terrorist Prime Minister World Israel Water Threatened Gaza European Union Oil Bank Jerusalem United States Middle East Jew From

Recent Stories

Federal General Budget 2024 approved, estimated to ..

Federal General Budget 2024 approved, estimated total expenditures of AED64 Bill ..

10 minutes ago
 Jamal Shah inaugurates Second Wildlife Art Exhibit ..

Jamal Shah inaugurates Second Wildlife Art Exhibition

57 seconds ago
 Mayor to perform groundbreaking of 13-km long inte ..

Mayor to perform groundbreaking of 13-km long intercity road

59 seconds ago
 Punjab College student wins Husn-e-Qirat contest

Punjab College student wins Husn-e-Qirat contest

1 minute ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses regional developments ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses regional developments over phone with FMs of Russia ..

10 minutes ago
 KP Tourism Dept, FAO mark Intl Food Day

KP Tourism Dept, FAO mark Intl Food Day

1 minute ago
MD SSWMB for improving cleanliness operations in d ..

MD SSWMB for improving cleanliness operations in district East

31 minutes ago
 Justice Arif Hussain sworn in as acting Chief Just ..

Justice Arif Hussain sworn in as acting Chief Justice of AJK High Court

47 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi calls for awareness on ment ..

President Dr Arif Alvi calls for awareness on mental health as 24% Pakistanis un ..

41 minutes ago
 Ajman Tourism conducts roadshow in India

Ajman Tourism conducts roadshow in India

55 minutes ago
 Major among soldier embraced martyrdom while five ..

Major among soldier embraced martyrdom while five terrorists killed in Zhob oper ..

41 minutes ago
 IHC seeks answer from CDA regarding plot allotment ..

IHC seeks answer from CDA regarding plot allotment to private educational instit ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World