Israel Inks Deal With Slovakia For Supplying 17 Radar Systems - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The Israeli Defense Ministry on Thursday announced signing an agreement with the Slovakia Defense Ministry for the supply of 17 radar systems by Israel Aerospace Industries.

"In a celebratory ceremony held today in Bratislava, the Israeli and Slovak Ministries of Defense signed a first-of-its-kind agreement between the two countries for the procurement of 17 radar systems produced by [Israel Aerospace Industries]," the ministry tweeted.

According to the aerospace manufacturer, the deal is worth approximately 148 million Euros ($174.7 million).

The agreement is also said to include transfer of technology, as well as industrial cooperation.

More Stories From World

