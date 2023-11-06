Open Menu

Israel Intensifies Gaza Strikes Despite Ceasefire Calls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Israel on Monday pounded Gaza with "significant" strikes with soldiers battling Hamas forces in the besieged territory, ignoring ceasefire calls by UN aid agencies who condemned surging civilian deaths in the month-long conflict.

Israeli troops and Hamas fighters engaged in house-to-house combat in densely populated Gaza, where the war has sent 1.5 million people fleeing to other parts of the territory in a desperate search for cover.

"We are striking Hamas, and we are going stronghold after stronghold, according to our plan, in a systematic effort to dismantle Hamas from its military capabilities," Israeli army spokesman Jonathan Conricus told CNN.

"We have troops on the ground; infantry, armour, combat engineers. They are striking and they are also directing fire from the air," he said, adding efforts were focused on the "underground infrastructure" network of Hamas tunnels.

"This strike is like an earthquake," Gaza City resident Alaa Abu Hasera said, in a devastated area where entire blocks were reduced to rubble.

Israel launched a massive bombing campaign on the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip after the Palestinian militants staged the worst attack in Israel's history.

