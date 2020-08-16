Israel Intercepted 2 Rockets Launched From Gaza Strip - Military

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Israel's Iron Dome defense system intercepted two rockets coming from the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have said.

"Terrorists in Gaza just fired 2 rockets into Israel. The Iron Dome Aerial Defense System intercepted both rockets," the IDF tweeted.

Israel has been a target of constant rocket attacks from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.