Israel Intercepts 15 Out Of 30 Rockets Fired From Lebanon - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2023 | 06:50 PM
TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Israel's Iron Dome system has intercepted 15 out approximately 30 rockets that were fired from the Lebanese territory over the past one hour, the Israeli military's official radio station, Army Radio, reported on Thursday.
According to Army Radio, the airspace is closed for civilian aircraft in northern Israel.