Israel Intercepts Missile Launched From Gaza, Identifies 3 More Failed Launches - IDF

Published November 04, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday intercepted a missile launched from the Gaza Strip and identified three more failed attempts to launch rockets.

Earlier on Thursday, the IDF said that air raid alert systems went off in southern Israel in areas bordering the Gaza Strip. The sirens sounded in the Israeli communities of Nirim, Ein HaShlosha, and Kissufim.

"1 rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip. The IDF Aerial Defense Array launched an interceptor. The rocket appears to have been intercepted," the IDF said on Twitter, adding in another post that "3 failed attempts to launch rockets from the Gaza Strip were identified."

The military said that the three rockets detonated inside the Gaza Strip, prompting the activation of an alert in the Home Front Command App in open areas.

