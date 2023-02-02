UrduPoint.com

Israel Intercepts Rocket Fired From Gaza: Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2023 | 06:45 PM

Israel intercepts rocket fired from Gaza: army

Israel intercepted a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the Israeli military said, just days after Palestinian militants in the enclave and the Israeli army traded fire

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ):Israel intercepted a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the Israeli military said, just days after Palestinian militants in the enclave and the Israeli army traded fire.

"One rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip. The rocket was intercepted" by Israel's aerial defence system, an army statement said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave, an AFP journalist in Gaza City said.

The Israeli army said sirens sounded in the city of Sderot and other areas close to Gaza.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from the incident, which came just days after Palestinian militants fired a flurry of rockets at Israel.

The military responded on Friday with retaliatory strikes.

Gaza is governed by the militant group Hamas and the enclave's 2.3 million residents have been under an Israeli-led blockade for more than 15 years.

The cross-border fire last week followed 10 Palestinians being martyred in an Israeli military raid Thursday in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank.

