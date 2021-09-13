UrduPoint.com

Israel Intercepts Rocket Launched From Gaza Strip - Military

Mon 13th September 2021 | 01:00 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Israel's Iron Dome defense system has intercepted a rocket coming from the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday.

"Terrorists in Gaza just fired a rocket toward Israeli civilians. Our Iron Dome Aerial Defense system intercepted it mid-air," the IDF tweeted.

Israel has been a target of constant rocket attacks from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

More Stories From World

