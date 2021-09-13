Israel Intercepts Rocket Launched From Gaza Strip - Military
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 01:00 AM
TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Israel's Iron Dome defense system has intercepted a rocket coming from the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday.
"Terrorists in Gaza just fired a rocket toward Israeli civilians. Our Iron Dome Aerial Defense system intercepted it mid-air," the IDF tweeted.
Israel has been a target of constant rocket attacks from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.