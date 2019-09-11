Israel Intercepts With Air Defense System 2 Rockets Fired From Gaza Strip - IDF

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that it had intercepted two rockets that had been fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, endangering nearly half a million people in the country's southern port cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that it had intercepted two rockets that had been fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, endangering nearly half a million people in the country's southern port cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was evacuated from Ashdod during a pre-election meeting where he announced plans to annex the Jordan Valley, a region located on the border between the West Bank and Jordan.

"Nearly half a million Israelis came under rocket fire moments ago when 2 rockets were fired from #Gaza toward the Israeli port cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod.

Thankfully, both rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System," the IDF tweeted.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.