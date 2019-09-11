UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Intercepts With Air Defense System 2 Rockets Fired From Gaza Strip - IDF

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 11:48 AM

Israel Intercepts With Air Defense System 2 Rockets Fired From Gaza Strip - IDF

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that it had intercepted two rockets that had been fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, endangering nearly half a million people in the country's southern port cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that it had intercepted two rockets that had been fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, endangering nearly half a million people in the country's southern port cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was evacuated from Ashdod during a pre-election meeting where he announced plans to annex the Jordan Valley, a region located on the border between the West Bank and Jordan.

"Nearly half a million Israelis came under rocket fire moments ago when 2 rockets were fired from #Gaza toward the Israeli port cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod.

Thankfully, both rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System," the IDF tweeted.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister United Nations Israel Palestine Gaza Bank Jerusalem Border From Government Million

Recent Stories

US Threats to Slap New Sanctions on Rosneft Over V ..

4 minutes ago

Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Sopore

4 minutes ago

China to exempt 16 categories of US products from ..

4 minutes ago

Two illegal dental clinics sealed in Dir Lower

31 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei closes higher for seventh straight ..

31 minutes ago

Trump Calls For Lowering Flags Across US State Age ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.