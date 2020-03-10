UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Introduces Mandatory Quarantine For All Those Coming From Abroad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 12:10 AM

Israel Introduces Mandatory Quarantine for All Those Coming From Abroad

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday the introduction of mandatory quarantine for everyone arriving from abroad amid coronavirus fears.

"After a day of tough discussions, we made a decision ” everyone who arrives in Israel from abroad is sent to quarantine for 14 days. This is a difficult decision, but it is vital to maintain the health of the society, since the health of society is above all," Netanyahu said in a video address.

The Israeli Health Ministry previously called on citizens to avoid flights to Italy, as well as to weigh the need to visit other countries due to the coronavirus outbreak. Israelis returning from Italy are sent home for quarantine for two weeks.

The same measures apply for arrivals from Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, France, Germany, Spain, Austria, Switzerland.

In February, Israel suspended air traffic with China and banned all foreigners who had visited China from entering Israel.

According to the latest data from the Israeli Health Ministry, 39 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the country.

So far, the number of people who contracted the coronavirus disease globally has exceeded 110,000, while over 3,800 died. The head of the World Health Organization said Monday that the threat of the coronavirus outbreak becoming a global pandemic was real after the virus slipped in over 100 countries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Thailand Israel China France Visit Died Traffic Germany Hong Kong Macau Singapore Same Austria Spain Italy Japan South Korea Switzerland February All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN Assistant Chief for Humanitarian Affairs Schedu ..

8 minutes ago

Prime Minister to launch 'Data4Pakistan' portal on ..

9 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns attack on Sudanese Prime Min ..

57 minutes ago

Arteta says no easy answer despite inside knowledg ..

9 minutes ago

London Exchange Closes With Russian Companies Losi ..

9 minutes ago

EU's Michel Hopes to Bridge Gap With Turkey on Syr ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.