Israel, Japan Take First Steps Towards Free Trade Agreement - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced on Tuesday that Israel and Japan had made progress on signing a free trade agreement.

"This morning in Tokyo, we agreed to take a first step toward the signing of a free trade agreement between Israel and Japan, which means discounts for products and goods from Japan for the benefit of the Israeli market and increasing Israeli exports to Japan, the third-largest economy in the world," Lapid said.

He noted that today was the 70th anniversary of the establishing of diplomatic relations between Israel and Japan, adding that the progress on the trade negotiations demonstrated the positive dynamic of the bilateral ties.

"This is an important achievement for Israel's economy and Israel's standing in the world," the prime minister concluded.

Israeli media specified that Israel and Japan had agreed to establish a joint committee to assess further spheres of improvement in trade cooperation.