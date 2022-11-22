UrduPoint.com

Israel, Japan Take First Steps Towards Free Trade Agreement - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2022 | 09:24 PM

Israel, Japan Take First Steps Towards Free Trade Agreement - Prime Minister

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced on Tuesday that Israel and Japan had made progress on signing a free trade agreement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced on Tuesday that Israel and Japan had made progress on signing a free trade agreement.

"This morning in Tokyo, we agreed to take a first step toward the signing of a free trade agreement between Israel and Japan, which means discounts for products and goods from Japan for the benefit of the Israeli market and increasing Israeli exports to Japan, the third-largest economy in the world," Lapid said.

He noted that today was the 70th anniversary of the establishing of diplomatic relations between Israel and Japan, adding that the progress on the trade negotiations demonstrated the positive dynamic of the bilateral ties.

"This is an important achievement for Israel's economy and Israel's standing in the world," the prime minister concluded.

Israeli media specified that Israel and Japan had agreed to establish a joint committee to assess further spheres of improvement in trade cooperation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Exports Israel Tokyo Progress Japan Market Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

OECD Improves Forecast of World GDP Growth to 3.1% ..

OECD Improves Forecast of World GDP Growth to 3.1% in 2022, Keeps Same Projectio ..

3 minutes ago
 Court records ECP official's statement in Toshakha ..

Court records ECP official's statement in Toshakhana case against Imran Khan

3 minutes ago
 'A bucket of ice water': Argentina cries after Wor ..

'A bucket of ice water': Argentina cries after World Cup walloping

5 minutes ago
 Israeli Woman Files Lawsuit Against US Secret Serv ..

Israeli Woman Files Lawsuit Against US Secret Service Officer for Assault

10 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab to visits Jahanian on Wednes ..

Chief Minister Punjab to visits Jahanian on Wednesday

10 minutes ago
 OECD Improves Russia's GDP Forecast for 2022, Down ..

OECD Improves Russia's GDP Forecast for 2022, Downgrades for 2023

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.