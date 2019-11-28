Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Prince Ghazi Bin Muhammad Bin Talal, the chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy of the Jordanian king, met in London to discuss the development of Christian pilgrimage sites on the Jordan River, the Israeli President's Office said Thursday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Prince Ghazi Bin Muhammad Bin Talal, the chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy of the Jordanian king, met in London to discuss the development of Christian pilgrimage sites on the Jordan River, the Israeli President's Office said Thursday.

"At the meeting, which was held in the spirit of an open and productive dialogue, a number of issues were discussed, starting with the development of the Baptism site and the 'Land of the Monasteries' initiative that the president has led in recent years, which includes the restoration of Christian holy places on the Jordan River and the development of pilgrimage routes in the area," the presidential office said in a statement.

The press service further noted that the promotion and development of such routes was an important element in bringing nations and faiths together.

Christians, especially those of the Orthodox faith, consider the area in the lower part of the Jordan River, where it enters the Dead Sea, as the holy Baptism Site of Jesus Christ.

Every year, a religious procession led by the Eastern Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem takes place on the Israeli bank of the Jordan River. On January 18, thousands of pilgrims come to the riverbank on both sides of the border to plunge themselves into the water, typically three times, in honor of the Holy Trinity.