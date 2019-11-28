UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel, Jordan To Work On Restoring Christian Shrines On Jordan River - President's Office

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 05:44 PM

Israel, Jordan to Work on Restoring Christian Shrines on Jordan River - President's Office

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Prince Ghazi Bin Muhammad Bin Talal, the chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy of the Jordanian king, met in London to discuss the development of Christian pilgrimage sites on the Jordan River, the Israeli President's Office said Thursday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Prince Ghazi Bin Muhammad Bin Talal, the chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy of the Jordanian king, met in London to discuss the development of Christian pilgrimage sites on the Jordan River, the Israeli President's Office said Thursday.

"At the meeting, which was held in the spirit of an open and productive dialogue, a number of issues were discussed, starting with the development of the Baptism site and the 'Land of the Monasteries' initiative that the president has led in recent years, which includes the restoration of Christian holy places on the Jordan River and the development of pilgrimage routes in the area," the presidential office said in a statement.

The press service further noted that the promotion and development of such routes was an important element in bringing nations and faiths together.

Christians, especially those of the Orthodox faith, consider the area in the lower part of the Jordan River, where it enters the Dead Sea, as the holy Baptism Site of Jesus Christ.

Every year, a religious procession led by the Eastern Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem takes place on the Israeli bank of the Jordan River. On January 18, thousands of pilgrims come to the riverbank on both sides of the border to plunge themselves into the water, typically three times, in honor of the Holy Trinity.

Related Topics

Dead Water Bank London Jerusalem SITE Ghazi January Border Christian

Recent Stories

Bomb blast outside Data Darbar: Man sentenced to d ..

13 minutes ago

India diverting world attention from HR violation ..

2 minutes ago

Rupee-dollar exchange rate remains flat at Rs 155. ..

2 minutes ago

President of Turkmenistan will pay a working visit ..

40 minutes ago

Round table dedicated to the freedom of religion i ..

40 minutes ago

National Voters' Day to be observed on Dec 5

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.