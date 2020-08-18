UrduPoint.com
Israel Keeps Opposing Any US Arms Sales To UAE Despite Peace Deal

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 11:07 PM

Israel Keeps Opposing Any US Arms Sales to UAE Despite Peace Deal

Israel will continue opposing any US arms sales, including those of F-35 jets, to the United Arab Emirates, despite the recently-secured peace deal with the latter, the prime minister's office said on Tuesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Israel will continue opposing any US arms sales, including those of F-35 jets, to the United Arab Emirates, despite the recently-secured peace deal with the latter, the prime minister's office said on Tuesday.

Last week, President Donald Trump announced that the US had brokered a peace deal that will see Israel and the UAE fully normalize relations and establish diplomatic ties. In addition, Israel will suspend the West Bank annexation plans.

"The historic peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates did not include Israel's consent to any arms deal whatsoever between the United States and the UAE. From the outset, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has opposed the sale of F-35s and other advanced weaponry to any country in the Middle East, including Arab countries that have peace agreements with the State of Israel," the office said.

According to the statement, the Jewish state's position remains unchanged, and Netanyahu was explicit about it in his talks with US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman. The next day, the prime minister reaffirmed Israel's stance in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"The US has made it clear that it will always take strict care to maintain Israel's qualitative edge," Netanyahu's office added.

For Israel, the agreement with the UAE will be the third peace deal with its regional neighbors after accords with Egypt and Jordan signed in 1979 and 1994, respectively. Abu Dhabi has called the deal a "historic diplomatic achievement," which "will open up new horizons for peace and stability in the region." Palestine has decried the deal as aggression against its people. Iran and Turkey also denounce it.

