Open Menu

Israel Kills Fatah Commander In Lebanon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2024 | 06:36 PM

Israel kills Fatah commander in Lebanon

Israel killed a senior commander of the Palestinian movement Fatah in Lebanon on Wednesday

Sidon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Israel killed a senior commander of the Palestinian movement Fatah in Lebanon on Wednesday.

Khalil Maqdah was killed in a missile strike on his car in the southern Lebanese city of Sidon, according

to Fatah and a Lebanese security source.

The Israeli military said an air force "aircraft struck Khalil Hussein Khalil Al-Maqdah in the area of Sidon in southern Lebanon."

The attack marks the first such reported attack on a senior member of Fatah, the movement led by Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, in more than 10 months of cross-border clashes between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah movement following the Gaza war.

Fatah said Maqdah had been killed "in a cowardly assassination carried out by ... (Israeli) warplanes on Sidon", describing him as "one of the leaders" of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades in Lebanon.

In a statement, it said Maqdah had "a central role" in "supporting the Palestinian people and its resistance" during the Gaza war and an "important role in supporting resistance cells" for years in the West Bank.

Related Topics

Attack Martyrs Shaheed Israel Gaza Car Bank Lebanon

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

3 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

3 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

4 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

4 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

4 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

4 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

4 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

4 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

4 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

4 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

4 hours ago

More Stories From World