Israel Kills Fatah Commander In Lebanon
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2024 | 06:36 PM
Israel killed a senior commander of the Palestinian movement Fatah in Lebanon on Wednesday
Sidon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Israel killed a senior commander of the Palestinian movement Fatah in Lebanon on Wednesday.
Khalil Maqdah was killed in a missile strike on his car in the southern Lebanese city of Sidon, according
to Fatah and a Lebanese security source.
The Israeli military said an air force "aircraft struck Khalil Hussein Khalil Al-Maqdah in the area of Sidon in southern Lebanon."
The attack marks the first such reported attack on a senior member of Fatah, the movement led by Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, in more than 10 months of cross-border clashes between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah movement following the Gaza war.
Fatah said Maqdah had been killed "in a cowardly assassination carried out by ... (Israeli) warplanes on Sidon", describing him as "one of the leaders" of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades in Lebanon.
In a statement, it said Maqdah had "a central role" in "supporting the Palestinian people and its resistance" during the Gaza war and an "important role in supporting resistance cells" for years in the West Bank.
