Israel kills Hezbollah chief in Beirut strike

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Israel killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in a huge air strike in Lebanon, dealing the movement a seismic blow that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday called a "turning point" for his country.

Hezbollah confirmed Nasrallah's death after the Israeli military said he had been killed in an air strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut, the Iran-backed group's main bastion, on Friday.

Some Israelis celebrated his killing, while in Lebanon, his supporters' disbelief gave way to anguished mourning.

Around the region, leaders condemned the killing while some Hezbollah allies vowed vengeance, fuelling fears of more violence in the middle East after nearly a year of war in Gaza.

"Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah... has joined his great, immortal martyr comrades whom he led for about 30 years," Hezbollah said in a statement.

Netanyahu said Israel had "settled the score" for the killing of Israelis and citizens of other countries, including Americans.

As long as Nasrallah was alive, he added, he could have "quickly restored the capabilities we had eroded from Hezbollah" in a series of recent operations.

"So, I gave the order -- and Nasrallah is no longer with us," he said, adding that his country was on the cusp of "what appears to be a historic turning point" in the fight against its enemies.

Israel carried out more attacks on Lebanon Saturday, one Lebanese security source saying a strike targeted a warehouse near Beirut airport.

The Israeli military has warned it will foil arms shipments through the airport.

Iran, which arms and finances Hezbollah, said a senior member of its Revolutionary Guards Corps had been killed in the same strike. A source close to Hezbollah said the group's top commander in south Lebanon, Ali Karake, had also died.

AFP journalists saw women weeping on the streets of Beirut as Hezbollah announced the news of Nasrallah's death.

"I can't describe my shock at this announcement... we all started crying," said Maha Karit, one of the few people who agreed to be identified by name.

But some Israelis hailed his death. "It should have been done a long time ago," said David Shalev in Israel's commercial hub Tel Aviv.

- Posters in Tehran -

Nasrallah was the face of Hezbollah, enjoying cult status among his Shiite Muslim supporters, and was the only man in Lebanon with the power to wage war or make peace.

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari, in a televised briefing, called Nasrallah "one of the greatest enemies of the State of Israel of all time" and added: "His elimination makes the world a safer place."

In Tehran, posters of Nasrallah were put up bearing the slogan "Hezbollah is alive".

Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref denounced the "unjust bloodshed" and threatened that Nasrallah's killing will bring about Israel's "destruction".

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared public mourning, as did Lebanon, Iraq and Syria.

Yemen's Huthi rebels said they fired a missile at Israel's Ben Gurion airport on Saturday, hoping to hit it as Netanyahu arrived back from a trip to New York.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said he was "gravely concerned by the dramatic escalation of events in Beirut".

But Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz called Nasrallah's killing a "justified counter-terrorism" action.

US President Joe Biden -- whose government is Israel's top arms supplier -- said it was a "measure of justice", while Kamala Harris, who is running to replace him in the White House, called Nasrallah "a terrorist with American blood on his hands".

- Mass displacement -

Hezbollah began low-intensity cross-border strikes on Israeli troops a day after its Palestinian ally Hamas staged its unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, triggering war in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas condemned Nasrallah's killing as a "cowardly terrorist act".

Earlier this month, Israel shifted the focus of its firepower from Gaza to Lebanon, where heavy bombardment of Hezbollah strongholds around the country has killed more than 700 people, according to health ministry figures.

Strikes on Saturday killed 33 people and wounded 195, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

Most of the deaths in Lebanon came on Monday, the deadliest day of violence since the country's 1975-1990 civil war.

The UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi said "well over 200,000 people are displaced inside Lebanon" and more than 50,000 have fled to neighbouring Syria.