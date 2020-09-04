Israel and the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo will establish diplomatic relations, the press office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Sputnik

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Israel and the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo will establish diplomatic relations, the press office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Sputnik.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that in continuation of the meetings held last day with the participation of the Foreign Ministry, the National Security Council and other bodies, Israel and Kosovo will establish diplomatic relations," the statement says.