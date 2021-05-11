Israel Launched Airstrikes on Hamas Targets in Retaliation to Rockets From Gaza - Army

The Israeli army began firing at Hamas targets on Monday in response to the latter's launch of rockets from the Gaza Strip, Israel Defense Forces spokesman Jonathan Conricus said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The Israeli army began firing at Hamas targets on Monday in response to the latter's launch of rockets from the Gaza Strip, Israel Defense Forces spokesman Jonathan Conricus said.

Conricus stressed that the Israeli force had started attacking the military targets of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, considering the "dozens" of incoming hostile rockets a serious assault.

Hamas's military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, took the responsibility for the missile attacks and warned that Israel had until 6.00 p.m. (15:00 GMT) to withdraw soldiers from the areas of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem, where clashes have continued since the weekend.