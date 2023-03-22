Israel Launched Missile Strikes on Aleppo Airport Area - Syrian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Israel launched missile strikes on the area of Syria's Aleppo International Airport, the Syrian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"At 3:55 a.m., Israel launched several missile strikes from the side of the Mediterranean Sea, west of Latakia, attacking the area of Aleppo International Airport," the ministry said.

The airport was damaged as a result of the attack, it said.