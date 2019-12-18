Israel Launches Airstrike at Suspected Militant in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces say they launched an airstrike at an armed man on Tuesday night after he approached the border fence from the side of the Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The Israel Defense Forces say they launched an airstrike at an armed man on Tuesday night after he approached the border fence from the side of the Gaza Strip.

"Our soldiers ... spotted an armed terrorist from #Gaza approaching the security fence with #Israel. An IDF aircraft targeted the terrorist. A hit was identified," the IDF tweeted.

An hour later, another suspected terror attack was thwarted near the Palestinian town of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, where a man was detained for throwing a petrol bomb at Israeli vehicles.

"Our soldiers ... thwarted a terror attack after spotting a terrorist hurling a firebomb at Israeli vehicles near Bethlehem. IDF troops fired at the terrorist & successfully apprehended him as he tried to escape," the tweet read.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 war and has blockaded the Gaza exclave since 2007 to thwart the Hamas militant movement it sees as terrorists. The Israeli military and Hamas had a bloody cross-border fire exchange last month after an Islamic Jihad leader was killed in a targeted airstrike.