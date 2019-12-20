UrduPoint.com
Israel Launches Airstrikes On Gaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 11:59 AM

Israeli warplanes struck two military targets early Friday belonging to Palestinian resistance groups in the Gaza Strip

GAZA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Israeli warplanes struck two military targets early Friday belonging to Palestinian resistance groups in the Gaza Strip.

According to information provided by local security sources, Israeli warplanes targeted two military sites -- one in the northern city of Beit Lahia and the other in the southern city of Khan Yunis.

Warplanes also bombed an agricultural field in the Rafah area.

The Israeli army said in a statement that underground infrastructure, a naval target and a military site in the north belonging to Hamas were among the sites targeted.

The statement also noted that rockets had been fired earlier toward Israel from the Gaza Strip.

No further information was provided on the rocket fire and no one has claimed responsibility.

