Israel Launches Attack Over Southern Damascus - Reports
Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2023 | 04:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) Israel has launched an air attack against the Syrian capital of Damascus, Syrian state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariyah (Alikhbaria tv) reports.
Israel's attack was launched over the southern area of Damascus overnight, Al-Ikhbariyah said.
Earlier, the Syrian SANA state news agency reported that several explosions were heard in the sky over the Syrian capital at night.