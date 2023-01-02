Israel Launches Attack Over Southern Damascus - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) Israel has launched an air attack against the Syrian capital of Damascus, Syrian state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariyah (Alikhbaria tv) reports.

Israel's attack was launched over the southern area of Damascus overnight, Al-Ikhbariyah said.

Earlier, the Syrian SANA state news agency reported that several explosions were heard in the sky over the Syrian capital at night.